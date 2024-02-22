Two juveniles dead after falling into water near a Northern California dam, sheriff says

Two children died Thursday morning after falling from a campground into a river near the Shasta Dam, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and other local enforcement were called just after 9 a.m. Thursday to a campground just north of Shasta Dam, the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. Authorities found “two juvenile victims deceased,” the post said.

It’s unclear how the children fell into the water.

A recovery operation to retrieve the children’s bodies is ongoing with a dive team and Shasta County search and rescue teams, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies also cordoned off roads across the dam and reduced water flows to help retrieve the children, according to the post.