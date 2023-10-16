Two juveniles face charges in connection to stabbing in New Bedford's South End

NEW BEDFORD — Two juveniles were placed under arrest in connection to the stabbing of another juvenile on Sunday in the city's South End, according to New Bedford police.

According to Lt. Scott Carola, patrol units responded to the area of Ruth and Ashley streets around 4 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports via 911.

The juvenile victim was located and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Carola said.

"Further investigation led the officers to two juvenile suspects who were both placed under arrest and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon," Carola said.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Sunday stabbing of juvenile in New Bedford leads to 2 arrests