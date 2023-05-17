Two juveniles face charges in December 2022 theft of school bus, vans: Sheriff's office

Two juveniles are facing theft and other charges in connection with the theft of Wicomico County Public Schools bus and vans last December.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said in a release two of three suspects have been identified in the thefts that happened in December 2022.

It said deputies responded to the 1100 block of Jersey Road in Salisbury in reference to theft of a Wicomico County Public Schools school bus on Dec. 28, 2022, as well as two transportation vans on Dec. 29.

A Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) investigation determined that three suspects were involved in both motor vehicle thefts.

The stolen school bus and one of the stolen transportation vans were located in Hurlock, Maryland. The transportation van had been wrecked and determined to be a total loss. The second transportation van was located just down the road from the transportation facility, the release said.

One of the suspects was identified as a 16-year-old juvenile and a second suspect was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, the release said. The third suspect remains unidentified.

As a result of the incidents, it is estimated that it will cost approximately $29,253.16 to repair the vehicles to include the assessed value of the totaled van, police said in the release.

A request for charges was submitted to juvenile services for the two identified suspects including three counts of motor vehicle theft, two counts of burglary 4th degree, and three counts of MDOP over $1,000.

If anyone has any additional information regarding the investigation, be sure to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation at 410-548-4898.

