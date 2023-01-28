Two juveniles injured after being struck by suspected drunk driver in Bloomington
A boy and girl, believed to be teenagers, were struck in Bloomington Friday night by a vehicle that police say was driven by an intoxicated driver.
The incident occurred about 6 p.m. near 78th Street and 12th Avenue. The driver of the vehicle that hit the pair stopped a short distance away, Bloomington police said.
The driver, Mikala Ness, 27, of Oakdale, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and criminal vehicular operation, according to police.
Police said the boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries. Both were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Their conditions were not released Saturday morning.
Investigators ask that any witnesses call the police department at 952-563-4900.
