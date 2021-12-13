Two people killed, 4 juveniles injured in early morning Durham shooting

Two young people were killed and four more were injured in an early morning shooting, the Durham Police Department said.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Mathison and Eugene Streets just after 3 a.m., police said in a news release Monday.

Police said they found a black Hyundai SUV crashed into a utility pole and six people who had been shot.

A 19-year-old man and another male victim, whom police have not yet identified, died at the scene, according to the release.

Three female victims and one male victim, all juveniles, were taken to the hospital.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told ABC11, The News & Observer’s news gathering partner, that one of the victims was in critical condition.

“As of right now, what we know is juvenile victims,” Andrews said.

The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.

Homicides up amid officer shortage

Last week Andrews announced top-ranking police officers, members of specialized units and detectives will start riding patrols Jan. 1 to help with an ongoing officer staffing shortage. Andrews said she will also participate.

There had been 43 reported homicides this year, the chief told the City Council on Thursday. That is the most since at least 1995, according to readily available police records.

Police have asked those with information about the Monday shooting to investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29163 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Those who provide anonymous tips leading to arrests in felony cases can earn cash rewards.