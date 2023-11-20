Two juveniles are in police custody after leading Lubbock police on a pursuit on Sunday

Two juveniles are in police custody after leading LPD on a pursuit through central Lubbock on Sunday afternoon, according to an LPD news release.

About 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, an officer observed a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of Avenue Q.

The driver of the vehicle, a 14-year-old, fled during an attempted traffic stop, initiating a short pursuit. The driver headed west into the south alley of the 1500 block of 40th Street before striking a utility pole.

The driver and passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but were located soon after and taken into custody.

The driver suffered minor injuries. The 13-year-old passenger was not injured.

Both driver and passenger were transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. The 14-year-old driver was charged with criminal mischief, evading in a vehicle, evading on foot and failure to stop and leave information. The 13-year-old passenger was charged with criminal mischief, evading on foot and failure to stop and leave information.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Two teens in custody after Lubbock police pursuit Sunday