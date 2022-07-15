Two juveniles shot in Lynnwood a day after drive-by shooting in same area

Two juveniles were shot in Lynnwood on Thursday night, a day after two teenagers were shot on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 9:15 p.m. at Spruce Park, a few blocks away from 164th Street Southwest, where two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday.

In Thursday’s shooting, two boys have life-threatening gunshot wounds and police are searching for a suspect.

Police closed off the area, took crime scene photos and processed the scene, placing evidence markers and inspecting a car.

Investigators said preliminary details show that shots were fired from a vehicle at Spruce Park on 36th Avenue West.

KIRO 7 asked City of Lynnwood communications manager Julie Moore if Wednesday’s and Thursday’s shootings were connected.

“At this point, we don’t know if there’s any sort of connection at all. That’s just outside of our city limits so that’s the sheriff’s office investigation and so we will of course work closely with them,” said Moore.

The two victims in Thursday night’s shooting were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known.

