Two juveniles taken into custody after burglaries, two vehicles stolen

Two juveniles have been taken into custody and could face charges related to burglaries and stolen vehicles, according to a news release from the Watertown Police Department.

On Sunday, officers responded to burglaries and an attempted burglary committed in the early morning hours. The juveniles who face charges are 14 and 17 and are from Roberts County, according to the release. Charges have been referred to the Codington County State's Attorney's Office.

A tip from a citizen and surveillance video helped identify the juveniles, according to the police.

Vehicles stolen from Sisseton and Watertown and used during the burglaries have been recovered, according to police.

More than one person forced entry and stole alcohol and cash from Cattleman's Casino at 1000 10th St. N.W. and alcohol from El Tapatio at 712 Ninth Ave. N.E. There was also an attempted burglary at Hy-Vee Win and Spirits, 1341 Ninth Ave. S.E., according to the release.

Collectively, roughly $350 in alcohol was stolen, along with $156 in cash. There was about $1,500 in damage, according to police.

The Sisseton Police Department, Sisseton-Wahpeton Law Enforcement and the Roberts County Sheriff's Office assisted with the case.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: After burglaries, stolen vehicles, juveniles could face charges