Two juveniles wanted in attempted armed carjacking with pair of scissors in Pierce County

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are searching for two juveniles wanted in an attempted armed carjacking in Fredrickson Tuesday night.

At about 6:03 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the report of an armed carjacking at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of 176th Street Southeast.

According to a witness, two juveniles armed with a pair of scissors attempted to steal his car.

When deputies arrived, the apartment manager told deputies she was with a potential renter when she saw two juveniles wearing masks in a maroon Hyundai.

She said she hid inside the building after they broke the windows of two cars.

When the owner of one of the cars came outside to confront them, he was pushed to the ground. When the man got back up, one of the juveniles pulled out a pair of scissors and swung at the man.

The juveniles jumped back into the Hyundai and drove away.

While deputies were speaking to the man, they received a report from the owner of the maroon Hyundai, that his car had been recently stolen and he had found broken glass where he last parked it.

Deputies were provided with a dash camera video of the two juveniles attempting to steal a vehicle and are asking the public for help to identify them.

If you recognize these juveniles or have information about this incident, contact tpcrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



