Two kids in critical condition after drag racers fly past red light into SUV, TN cops say

Two children are in critical condition after the car they were in was hit by drag racers, Tennessee police say.

Knoxville police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, when two Dodge Chargers were racing and ran a red light. Both Chargers struck a Ford Explorer.

After colliding with the Ford, one of the Chargers continued driving and ran into a building, according to a news release from police. Nobody in the building was injured, but the driver of the Ford and two children who were in the SUV were taken to UT Medical Center.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The children, ages 5 and 11, are still hospitalized in critical condition.

Police have not shared the identities of any of the Ford’s occupants, and they have not disclosed the relationship between the driver and the children.

The department did not immediately return McClatchy News’ request for comment.

The drivers of the Chargers were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Both drivers were charged with felony reckless endangerment and drag racing, and additional charges are pending, police said.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Two juveniles took car with 4-year-old inside, then crashed it during chase, CMPD says

Two killed after truck crashes into UTV carrying 7 people, Illinois officials say

‘Speed competition’ ends with teen driver dead and his competitor charged, NC cops say