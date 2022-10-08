Two killed, 1 injured in Arkansas shooting spree

Two people are dead and another was wounded in a series of shootings Friday in Conway, Arkansas, police said.

The suspect shot three people at separate locations within minutes of each other, and was captured hours later after he shot himself, police said.

Officers discovered a wounded 25-year-old woman shortly before 5 p.m., and were then called to two other shooting reports, where they found a 48-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man dead at separate locations, police said in a statement.

About 8 p.m., a 32-year-old suspect was chased by Arkansas State Police, ran into some woods and "was located in a field a short distance away with a self-inflicted gunshot wound," about 8:30 p.m., police said in the statement.

Police said the suspect was transported to a medical facility, but his condition was not specified.

The wounded woman was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in Little Rock, around 20 miles away. Her condition was not disclosed.

The identities of the victims were not released.

Police said earlier Friday that all three victims were believed to have been known to the suspect.

A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for more details, and the police department did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

