Two killed, 3 others injured in shooting at Dallas entertainment district, police say

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting that broke out early Friday as clubs in Dallas' entertainment district shut down and patrons headed home.

As clubs and bars in Deep Ellum, an area known for its nightlife and art, closed, a group congregated around a barbecue pit near the corner of Elm and Crowdus Streets and shots were fired shortly after 2 a.m., Dallas police said in a early morning press conference.

Police said there was an interaction between four individuals — though it’s not clear if words were exchanged or if they recognized each other — and “immediately upon that interaction or recognition, shots were fired at that time,” Dallas Police executive assistant chief Albert Martinez said.

A total of five people were shot, two fatally. Police said more victims could possibly emerge at area hospitals that are not immediately known.

Police said they have two people in custody in connection with the shooting.

"We do not believe there are any suspects at large," Martinez said.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is “plenty of video surveillance” in the area, footage that will be reviewed by the homicide unit. Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.

“Right now we’re trying to get down to the details of why this happened,” Martinez said.

Chief Israel Herrera, who oversees the Central Patrol Division which oversees Deep Ellum, said that the shooting happened while the area was still bustling with people.

“Innocent bystanders were just enjoying a night out heading back to their cars … A couple of guys get tangled up for whatever reason, recognition or something that we haven’t figured out yet, but we’re working on that right now,” he said.