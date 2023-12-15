Two killed in Aiken County school bus-involved crash

Dec. 14—Two people were killed in an Aiken County crash that involved a school bus.

The crash occurred around noon near the intersection of Wrights Mill Road and Rushton Road, Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

She said the crash involved a 2018 Toyota Corolla and a 2022 Thomas school bus. The bus was traveling east on Wrights Mill Road and the Corolla was headed north on Rushton Road and the two vehicles collided, Glover said.

Rushton Road has stop signs at the intersection. Wrights Mill Road does not.

The two people traveling in the Corolla were killed, Glover said.

The names of the deceased will be released pending notification of family by Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

No one on the school bus was injured, the Aiken County Public School District said in a statement.

A driver, a monitor and a middle school student were on the bus when the crash occurred, the district said. The student was transported to a local hospital for observation and subsequently released.

Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.