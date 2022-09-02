Update: Two killed among five victims in downtown shooting. What police found at scene
Two people were killed and five people were shot in total in downtown Fresno shooting Friday morning, police said.
Homicide detectives were at the scene in a residential neighborhood near Effie Street and Grant Avenue, southeast of Abby Street and Belmont Avenue.
The shots rang out around 5:30 a.m., according to police.
Chief Paco Balderrama said all five people shot were adults, and the two killed were men.
Police said they believe the violence happened in a home where they found multiple guns and a large amount of drugs -- more than would be normal for one person’s use, Balderrama said.
This story will be updated.
POLICE ACTIVITY ALERT: Residential area closed to traffic on Grant Avenue from Abby Avenue to Diana Avenue, and partial closure on Effie Street at the intersection. Please find alternate routes for the next several hours. pic.twitter.com/xzBCvn5euN
— Fresno Police (@FresnoPolice) September 2, 2022