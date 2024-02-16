Two killed, another injured after shots fired at gathering inside south Kansas City home

Two people are dead and another person is injured after shots were fired during a dispute at home in the Ruskin Hills neighborhood in south Kansas City early Friday, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to the shooting about 12:30 a.m. in the 11200 block of Booth Avenue, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department. While officers were en route, police received additional calls reporting that shots had been fired.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home. Emergency medical workers responded and took the victim to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, Gonzalez said.

A person called officers over to a nearby home, saying more people had been shot. Once inside, officers found a teen who was unresponsive with gunshot wounds. Medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

Police found another man inside the home suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Medical crews took him to the hospital to be treated.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe there was a social gathering involving several people when a disturbance broke out and shots were fired, Gonzalez said. The circumstances surrounding the disturbance is being investigated.

Police do not have anyone in custody, Gonzalez said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the home and gathered evidence and witness statements. The investigation is ongoing.

The killings mark Kansas City’s 14th and 15th homicides of 2024, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year, Kansas City had 17 homicides. In 2023, the city saw the deadliest year in its history, recording 185 homicides.

Anyone with information about the homicides are asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information.

People can also call homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043.