Two killed, another person injured in shooting, Richland County deputies say

Two people were killed and a third was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting in a Columbia neighborhood, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

As of 11:45 a.m., deputies were still on the scene in the 7600 block of Hunt Club Road. That’s a neighborhood in the area near Decker Boulevard and Two Notch Road, about a mile and a half from Richland Northeast High School.

At about 10 a.m. deputies said they responded to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies found three people had been shot, the sheriff’s department said.

Two of the people died at the scene, and a third was taken to an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s department. Further information on that person’s condition was not available.

The Richland County Coroner;s Office is expected to publicly identify the people killed in the shooting after notifying their families.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting. Information was not available about if the shooting is considered an isolated incident or an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.