Two killed in apartment building, bringing city's total homicides to 70

Two men were shot to death inside a downtown apartment building in Rochester early Thursday morning.

Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department said that the homicides occurred inside an apartment building on Chestnut Street, near Elm Street, around 3 a.m. The men — one in his late teens and the other in his early 20s — were both pronounced dead at the scene, Umbrino said. The two slain men were friends.

Their names were not released, pending family notification.

Police were called to 35 Chestnut St, after multiple people called 911 reporting that shots had been fired inside the eight-story building. Umbrino said that officers found one slain man in the stairwell leading to the second floor and located the second slain man in the third-floor hallway.

At least one of the slain men lived within the building, according to police.

Umbrino said the shooter or shooters left the building and fled the scene before police entered the building. The motive for the killings was not immediately known, though the killings appeared to be targeted he said.

Shots were fired on three floors inside the building, which contains about 30 apartments, he said.

"It's terrible," he said. "It's scary for the people who live here. It's scary for the officers who have to walk into a potential active shooter investigation. People are sleeping at 3 o'clock in the morning and they shouldn't get woken up by gunfire outside of their apartment."

The slayings bring the city's 2021 homicide total to 70, the most the city has seen in recent history since 1993. That year, 70 people were killed within Rochester.

"We as a community need to stand up and put our foot down and say 'enough is enough,'" he said.

Officers have blocked access to Chestnut Street. Police are investigating at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.

