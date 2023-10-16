Two Swedish football fans killed in Brussels shooting

Emergency services respond to the attack in the Belgian capital's northern districts - HATIM KAGHAT/Belga/AFP/Getty Images

Brussels police were on Monday night hunting a suspected terrorist who shot dead two Swedish football fans to “avenge Muslims”.

The shooting came as Belgium were hosting Sweden in a Euro 2024 qualifying match on Monday evening.

The gunman was at large after the shooting, and was reportedly headed towards the King Baudouin national stadium.

Earlier on Monday, the alleged terrorist, using the name Slayem Slouma, shared a social media post about a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy stabbed 26 times in Chicago.

Amid tension over Gaza, the alleged gunman wrote on Facebook that if the boy was Christian “it would have been called terrorism and not a brutal crime”.

The suspect was known to Belgium’s security services because of an apparent radicalisation before the attack, Belgian newspaper Sudinfo reported on Monday night.

He was later identified at Abdesalem L, 45, by the Belgian federal prosecutors’ office.

Police officers stand guard at the scene of the attack - Shutterstock

The man was believed to have lived in an apartment in the Schaerbeek area of Brussels.

The match between Belgium and Sweden was abandoned at half time and witnesses in the stadium said some 35,000 fans were ordered not to leave.

Fans were in tears as they were kept in the King-Baudouin Stadium, three miles from the attack, while others attempted to call their loved ones.

Supporters were evacuated from the King Baudouin Stadium at around 11.50pm local time, some five hours after the initial attack took place.

An alert posted by the national crisis centre warned Brussels residents: “Active vigilance is called for. Avoid unnecessary movements.”

France announced it was tightening border controls with Belgium.

Footage of the attack showed a man in fluorescent orange jacket and a white motorcycle helmet opening fire on several passers-by.

He was heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” and later recorded a video saying: “We live for our religion, we will die for our religion, thank God. Thank God, your brother Abdesalam avenged the Muslims.”

The federal prosecutor’s office confirmed it was investigating a terror attack, and Brussels was placed on high alert as authorities hunted the gunman.

Video footage from the scene also showed the gunman chasing the victims into the entrance of an office building and opened fire at them again.

Football fans were told to remain within the King Baudoin Stadium as the attack unfolded - JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images

One victim who tried to escape back out of the main door falls down after a gunshot rings out, with the gunman doubling back to hit his victim once again.

Other images show the alleged terrorist getting back on a motor scooter and driving away from the scene of the attack.

Separate videos were later circulated via social media appearing to show the alleged gunman, still wearing the fluorescent orange jacket, declaring his association with terror group Isis.

The alleged gunman was still at large as police secured the scene of the attack, close to Sainctelette Square, a short distance from Brussels city centre.

The attack happened shortly after 7pm local time near the Boulevard d’Ypres to the north of Brussels.

A passer-by, named Mehdi by local media, said: “I saw a man around 40 years old lying lifeless on the ground in a pool of blood. I was completely in shock.

“Ten metres away was a black car with three bullet holes. There were two men in the car. One of them had died. The other was still alive, but covered in bloody.”

Forensic officers inspect the scene of the shooting - KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images

Belgium’s public prosecutor’s office said a taxi driver was injured in the shooting, but is out of immediate danger.

The office said there were no immediate connections to the ongoing security situation in Israel following the Hamas terrorist attack.

A spokesman for the Federal Prosecutor’s office suggested the nationality of the victims may have motivated the attacker.

“The Swedish nationality of the victims is mentioned as a probable motivation for the act,” the spokesman said.

In recent months, Sweden has been gripped by a series of controversial protests where pages of the Koran have been set alight, though it is not known if these events are linked to today’s attack.

In August, British travellers were warned by the Foreign Office that terrorists were “very likely” to carry out an attack on Sweden following a series of protests in which the Koran was burnt.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Swedish citizens were among the victims of the shooting and the fight against terrorism is a “joint one”.

Mr De Croo and his interior minister, Annelies Verlinden, were reported to have arrived at the centre following the attack.

Mr De Croo said: “My most sincere condolences to the loved ones of the victims of the cowardly attack in Brussels.

“I am currently with the ministers of justice and the interior at the national crisis centre.

“We are monitoring the situation and asking Brussels residents to be vigilant.”

Ocam, the body that coordinates threat levels in Belgium, passed a level four, the highest warning in Brussels, and raised the rest of the country to level three.

Belgium’s foreign minister confirmed the incident as a terror attack.

“Horrified by the terrorist attack which left two victims in the heart of Brussels. All necessary means must be mobilised to combat radicalism. Thoughts for the victims, their loved ones and for our law enforcement,” Hadja Lahbib wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s president, said: “My heart goes out this evening to the families of the two victims of the despicable attack which took place in Brussels.

“My absolute support for the Belgian police forces, to quickly apprehend the suspect.

“We are united against terror.”

