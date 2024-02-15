Two killed in collision on Highway 299 near Whiskeytown Lake

Two people were killed Wednesday night when the pickup they were passengers in went down an embankment and overturned on Highway 299 west of Redding, the California Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle collision was reported around 11 p.m. west of Grizzly Gulch Road near Whiskeytown Lake.

CHP investigators said Shane Grimes, 39, of Vancouver, Washington, was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger west on Highway 299.

Grimes said he fell asleep and the truck veered off the north side of the highway, went down the embankment and overturned before coming to rest on its roof, the CHP said in a news release.

Grimes was able to get out of the truck to call 911, the CHP said.

The two passengers in the truck died at the scene and the authorities are working to contact their families before releasing their names, the CHP said.

Grimes complained of neck pain and suffered abrasions to his right hand, the CHP said.

Neither Grimes nor his passengers were wearing seatbelts, investigators said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the CHP at 530-225-0500.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on X, formerly Twitter, @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Two killed in Highway 299 west of Redding, CHP says