Two killed in crash on E. University Avenue in Des Moines
Two killed in crash on E. University Avenue in Des Moines
Two killed in crash on E. University Avenue in Des Moines
Women everywhere are proclaiming these to be the best-fitting jeans.
Jimbo Fisher was 45-25 in six seasons at Texas A&M.
Amazon gives Apple's product pages the special treatment and keeps them relatively clear of unrelated ads, signifying an arrangement between the companies, according to Insider.
Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde react to Friday afternoon's news that the Big Ten has suspended Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season.
Harbaugh was suspended for the remainder of the regular season on Friday for the alleged in-person sign-stealing scheme a former staffer led.
No. 3 Michigan plays at No. 10 Penn State at Noon ET on Saturday.
Voters don't like the Biden economy, but Republican ideas don't sound real coherent, either.
The celebrity baker fills us in on the two new shows he's doing for A&E and gives an update on his hand recovery. And yes, he has gone bowling again after the terrible accident. "I don't hate bowling," he says with a laugh.
Cam Thomas stepped onto P.J. Tucker’s foot and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night.
Last week, Google and Match reached a settlement in the app store antitrust case where Match had sought the right to offer its users an alternative to Google Billing in an effort to avoid Google's Play Store commissions on in-app purchases. As a part of the agreement, Match said it would implement Google's new User Choice billing option, which allows app developers to use their own payment systems for a 4% discount (i.e., instead of 15% or 30%, as is standard, developers pay 11% or 26%, respectively.) But following Match's Q3 earnings, it's becoming clear that a billing change isn't the only reason the dating app maker agreed to settle.
Ridepanda launched in 2020 as a direct-to-consumer micromobility platform, a marketplace for high-quality e-scooters and e-bikes. The founders, alumni at shared micromobility companies Lime, Bird and Scoot, sensed the shift away from shared and toward small electric vehicle ownership and wanted to capitalize on it. Within a couple of years of managing supply chains, providing maintenance to customers across a range of brands and dealing with customer service nationwide, the founders realized D2C was actually a hard business to be in.
Researchers have developed a neural network that can accurately map large icebergs 10,000 times faster than humans. This could help scientists track how much meltwater is going into oceans and impacting the marine ecosystems.
An executive at Google-owned Waymo stood firm on the safety benefits of self-driving cars as concerns linger over autonomous vehicles.
Money can’t buy you class... and apparently it can’t buy you a long run on 'The Masked Singer,' either.
Jorge Martin runs through several backfields that have question marks for fantasy entering Week 10.
GM self-driving car subsidiary Cruise issued a recall for 950 vehicles equipped with its autonomous vehicle software following a crash that left a pedestrian, who had initially been hit by a human-driven car, stuck under and then dragged by one of the company's robotaxis. The company said in a blog post and in the recall notice filed with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration that it issued the recall after an analysis of the robotaxi's response October 2 found the "collision detection subsystem may cause the Cruise AV to attempt to pull over out of traffic instead of remaining stationary when a pullover is not the desired post-collision response." In that October incident, a pedestrian was struck by a human driver and then landed in the adjacent lane where a Cruise robotaxi was driving.
Children in the U.S. child welfare system are more likely than other children with Medicaid to receive psychotropic medication (i.e., a drug to help with behavior or mood disorders like anxiety, depression or bipolar disorder) without also getting psychotherapy or behavioral intervention.
On today’s episode, host Becca Szkutak is joined by our old friend Darrell Etherington to talk with Nasrat Khalid of Aseel. Aseel started as an e-commerce company making it possible for local artisans in Afghanistan to sell to customers across the world and has evolved into working in humanitarian aid delivering emergency food supplies to people in need in Afghanistan and Turkey.
For almost two decades, Chris DeWolfe and Aber Whitcomb -- the minds behind social network platform Myspace and gaming company Jam City -- have made it their mission to be on top of the hottest tech trends. Earlier this year, the veteran tech entrepreneurs shifted their focus to the web3 and generative AI craze with their latest venture -- Plai Labs, an a16z-backed social platform development startup that aims to provide AI tools for consumers to collaborate and connect. Plai Labs announced today the launch of its free text-to-video generator, PlaiDay, joining the sea of generative AI video tools, including Google’s Imagen, Meta’s Make-A-Video, OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s pursuit of potential penalties against Harbaugh is the latest chapter in an ongoing saga that has gripped the college football world.