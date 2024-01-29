Two killed in crash that left another person hospitalized, South Carolina cops say

Two people were killed Saturday in a crash that left another person hospitalized, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Simpsonville residents David Owen Jones, 73, and Diana Lynn Jones, 76, died in the wreck, WHNS reported.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 1:30 p.m., said Master Trooper William Bennett of the Highway Patrol.

David Jones and Diana Jones were in a 2012 Ford Escape that was driving south on U.S. 29/Wade Hampton Boulevard, according to Bennett. Near the intersection with Shady Lane the SUV collided a 2019 Kia Stinger that was heading north on Wade Hampton Boulevard, then the Ford ran off the right side of the road, Bennett said.

Both David Jones and Diana Jones died at the scene, according to Bennett.

The Kia driver was hurt and taken to an area hospital, Bennett said. Further information on the Kia driver’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if anyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the SUV and car to collide was not available, but the wreck continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Jan. 15, 26 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least five people have died in Greenville County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 73 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.