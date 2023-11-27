Two killed in crash near Hood Canal bridge where a roundabout is planned

Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision at the intersection where Highway 104 meets Paradise Bay Road, just past the west end of the Hood Canal bridge,

The crash occurred on November 14 and was confirmed in a statement from Washington State Patrol Monday.

The intersection where the crash occurred is slated for a safety project in 2024 that will add a roundabout to the highway with exits/entrances on to Paradise Bay Road and Shine Road, just west of the bridge. The $4.6 million project is specifically planned to "reduce the severity and frequency of head-on crashes and improve the flow of traffic," according to WSDOT.

An 83-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram truck south on Paradise Bay Road toward the highway with an 82-year-old passenger, when the truck made a left turn onto Highway 104, toward the bridge. As the Ram turned it ran head-on into a GMC Sierra driven by a 52-year-old Sequim man, headed west after crossing the bridge, reported WSP.

The driver of the Ram, Wilbur L. Jurden of Nordland, and the passenger, Judith D. Jurden, who were wearing seatbelts, were killed in the collision after being taken to Harborview Medical Center and Tacoma General Hospital, respectively. The driver of the GMC sustained injuries and was taken to the Jefferson General Hospital.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in collision, reported the Washington State Patrol, and the cause of the crash was cited as a failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Crash kills two near Hood Canal bridge where roundabout is planned