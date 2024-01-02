Update: Two killed in New Year’s Day crash identified as Turlock residents

Two Turlock residents were identified as those killed in a rollover crash early New Year’s Day near Turlock Lake State Recreation Area, the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office reported.

Danny Reyes, 28, and Leilani Romayor-Bettencourt, 23, died at the scene of the crash on Lake Road east of Roberts Ferry Road at about 3:40 a.m. Monday. The California Highway Patrol reported the pair were not wearing their seatbelts.

A La Grange man that was driving the vehicle, 23-year-old Isaac Urbeana, was taken to Doctor’s Medical Center along with another passenger, 21-year-old Amber Sauls of Oakdale.

Urbeana was arrested on suspicion of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence. His bail amount was set to $500,000.

A preliminary investigation found that Urbeana failed to negotiate a right bend in the road as he was driving a 2017 Toyota sedan westbound. The sedan overturned off of Lake Road’s south edge, east of Roberts Ferry.