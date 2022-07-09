Two killed in drive-by shooting. Fresno police talked to 10 witnesses but seek more leads

A man and a woman were gunned down Friday night in a drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Iowa Avenue and North Eighth Street, Lt. Sean Biggs said. Officers found a man in his 20s and a woman in her mid-30s each with one single gunshot wound. Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Biggs said the suspect’s white vehicle drove away possibly northbound on Eighth Street. It’s not clear if there was one or two shooters.

Up to 10 witnesses gave officers their statements and investigators were knocking on doors to see if anyone else heard anything, Biggs said.

Officers were locating surveillance video and found three shell casings at the scene.

The scene was taped off from Tulare Street to Nevada Avenue and Eighth Street.

The department’s ShotSpotter electronic audio surveillance system did not detect any shots fired since it was likely just a bit out of range, Biggs said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.