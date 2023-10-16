Two killed after driver fleeing cops crashes into other vehicles, Indiana cops say

Two people are dead and four injured after a driver crashed into other vehicles while fleeing from police, Indiana cops say.

Officers with the Pendleton Police Department were pursuing the driver and chased the vehicle into the neighboring community of Anderson around noon on Oct. 15, Anderson police said in a news release.

Soon after crossing into Anderson, police say the chase ended with the driver slamming into two vehicles.

Two occupants were killed in one of the vehicles, while four of six were injured in the second vehicle, police said, adding that their injuries were serious.

Officers arrested the driver, who suffered minor injuries from the collision, police said.

Police did not say why officers were pursuing the driver.

McClatchy News has reached out to the Pendleton Police Department for more information.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office is determining what charges will be brought against the driver, police said.

Anderson is roughly 30 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

