Two killed during crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that two men died in a crash early Saturday morning.

According to ALEA, a 2004 Buick LeSabre left the roadway, traveled off a cliff into a ravine, and overturned around 1 a.m. Troopers said that the crash happened on AL-157 near State Crusher Road, about nine miles south of Danville, in Morgan County.

The two men who died in the crash have been identified as Kildon B. Green, 21, of Town Creek, and Cody L. Terry, 36, of Trinity. ALEA said that Terry was ejected from the vehicle and both men were pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA.

