Two killed in ‘extremely violent’ 153 mph crash into pole and trees, Arizona cops say

Two passengers were killed in an “extremely violent” crash after a driver accused of going 153 mph lost control of the car and crashed into a power pole and palm trees, police said.

Derek Charles Glasscock, 32, was spotted by police racing a blue Ford Mustang with another vehicle at 1:36 a.m. Nov. 25, the Tempe Police Department said in a probable cause statement.

At the time, he was going over 100 mph in a 35 mph speed area, police said. Police tried to pull Glasscock over, but they said he fled, and officers didn’t pursue him.

They saw a “cloud of smoke” shortly after, police said.

Police said the blue Ford Mustang had crashed on the side of the road, and they found the driver trapped in the car.

Two passengers ejected from car

A male passenger was found dead after he was ejected from the car during the collision, and a female passenger was found in a courtyard, about 80 feet from the crash site, police said.

She had also been ejected from the car, and her body struck a tree at about 15 to 20 feet high, which amputated both of her legs, police said.

She then went over a one-story building, where she was later found. The woman was taken to a hospital where she died, police said.

The two passengers were in a relationship and were living together, police said. They were identified as 32-year-old Jesse Ruiz and 31-year-old Maria Rangel, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

Driver facing manslaughter charges

Glasscock was taken to a hospital where his blood was drawn to determine if he had been drinking and driving, police said.

However, he told police multiple times he had been drinking that night, police said in court documents.

He told police he went to Sunbar in Tempe to meet his friends and had at least two drinks while there, authorities said.

Glasscock also told police he couldn’t remember if he had passengers in the car with him, according to the documents.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter, according to documents.

Tempe is about 10 miles southeast of Phoenix

