Two killed, five injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

Two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a Los Angeles park where cars were on display Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The attack at Peck Park in the community of San Pedro may have involved more than one shooter and appeared to have started with a dispute between two parties, Los Angeles Police Capt. Kelly Muniz said at an early evening news conference.

"Some weapons were found," she said.

Four people were hospitalized in critical condition, Cmdr. Jay Mastick, the commander of the Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Area, said earlier.

The injured were ages 3 to 54, Los Angeles Fire Capt. Erik Scott said at the news conference.

Muniz said an impromptu car show at the park was the "draw" for as many as 500 people who gathered before gunfire rang out. "It was not necessarily permitted," the captain said.

Victims were initially said to be at the park's baseball diamond, she said.

Police and fire officials said the attack was reported about 3:50 p.m.

No suspect or suspects have been identified or detained. Police were looking for a white Mercedes-Benz that may have been involved in the attack, Mastick said before the news conference.

Officer Luis Garcia said the large number of officers ordered to the incident inspired police to declare a citywide tactical alert, which allows officers to remain on duty past their shifts and permits them to receive overtime pay.

The fire department broke down the seven total injury cases as four males and three females.