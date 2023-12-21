Two killed, four injured following crash of vehicle pursued by police in Waukesha County

DELAFIELD - Two people in a vehicle fleeing police died in a crash in the town of Delafield late Wednesday.

Four others inside the vehicle were also injured and taken to area hospitals following the one-car crash shortly before midnight on Golf Road east of Greywood Lane. Information remained sketchy early Thursday morning about why the vehicle fled and who the occupants were.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, a deputy had pulled over the vehicle at 11:49 p.m. in the city of Pewaukee near Prospect Avenue and Interstate 94. But after the vehicle stopped, it drove off again, forcing the deputy to initiate a pursuit westbound on Golf Road from Prospect Avenue.

The car crashed minutes later on Golf Road. Two of the occupants were declared dead at the scene. Authorities did not indicate if the driver was one of those killed. The identity of the occupants was not released.

The Village of Hartland Police Department, City of Delafield Police Department, Village of Pewaukee Police Department, Lake Country Fire and Rescue, Hartland Fire Department and Flight for Life also offered assistance at the crash site.

WCSO Lt. Nicholas Wenzel said that because the deaths resulted from the action of two WCSO deputies involved in the pursuit, the subsequent investigation must be conducted by an independent law enforcement agency — in this case, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Both will review the pursuit and crash.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Two killed, four hurt in crash following Waukesha County police chase