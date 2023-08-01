Two killed, four questioned after Monday night shooting at Northeast Side apartments

Police car light bar background

Two people were killed and four people are being questioned after a shooting late Monday night at a Northeast Side apartment complex.

Columbus police got a call around 11:50 p.m. Monday about a shooting at apartments on the 3200 block of Plum Creek Drive. When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday. The other victim was taken to an area hospital and died from their injuries at 12:13 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers were able to determine a potential suspect in the case and identify a vehicle belonging to that person. The vehicle was spotted on Interstate 670 near the State Route 315 interchange a short time later and was stopped by police.

Four people were inside the vehicle at the time and all are being questioned as possible people of interest in the case.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Two killed, four questioned after shooting at NE Side apartments