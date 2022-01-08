Two killed at Fresno home identified by coroner as father and daughter

The man and woman found dead in a double homicide in southeast Fresno were identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Friday as a father and daughter.

The victims, found Thursday at a home on Tulare Avenue, were 90-year-old Mel Abdelazis and 58-year-old Melba Abdelazis, Lt. Brandon Pursell said Friday.

Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home around 10:30 a.m. for reports of an injured person outside a home.

When deputies arrived, they found Mel Abdelazis dead outside the home and Melba Abdelazis killed inside.

Pursell said the first victim found by deputies — Mel Abdelazis — had clear signs of trauma.

Deputies initially surrounded the home and Tulare was closed to traffic from Peach to Chestnut avenues while homicide detectives were called to the scene

No other details on the double killing were available as of 4 p.m. Friday.