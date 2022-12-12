Two killed Friday night in unrelated Fayetteville shootings

Police lights.

Two people were killed Friday night in unrelated shootings 20 minutes apart, officials said.

The first shooting was reported at 9:10 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Cude Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. There, police found Markus McKnight, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police said.

The second shooting was reported across town at 9:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Lonestar Road, according to police.

An adult woman was found there with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police spokesperson, Officer Alexandria Pecia, said Monday morning the two shootings do not appear to be related.

Anyone with information regarding the Lonestar Road investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Anyone with information regarding the Cude Street investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at 910-705-2141 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

