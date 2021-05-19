Two killed as gunfire hits California party bus

The Wrap

TheWrap is pleased to announce the launch of “Conversations on Cancel Culture,” a multimedia project featuring a series of discussions on cancel culture and the impact it has had on people in media, entertainment and beyond. Each conversation will feature contributors from different backgrounds and opinions in a robust dialogue about what it means to be “canceled.” Starting May 25 for four weeks, TheWrap will livestream a roundtable discussion every Tuesday at 12pm PT on one of the following topics: journalism, film criticism, comedy and rehabilitation from cancel culture. The series will feature thought leaders including editor-in-chiefs Danielle Belton (HuffPost) and Gérard Biard (Charlie Hebdo), film critics Ann Hornaday (Washington Post) and Michael Phillips (Chicago Tribune), comedians Maz Jobrani and Lala Milan along with crisis PR manager Matthew Hiltzik. The conversations will be moderated by top Wrap editors and guest moderator Stephen Galloway. Said TheWrap’s editor in chief Sharon Waxman: “We live in divisive and confusing times for media and entertainment, a moment when free expression is coming under fire like rarely in the past. We feel it is important to have thoughtful and robust dialogue around this issue which encompasses both free speech and accountability, the rise of social media pressure groups and the real-life violence that has sometimes also ensued.” The series is produced by Waxman, Deputy Editor Lawrence Yee and Director of Programming Emily Vogel. In addition to the livestream, the roundtables will be available for free on-demand viewing on the TheWrap. Audiences are invited to tune in every Friday for an encore audio stream and follow-up conversation exclusively on Clubhouse. Full program below: Cancel Culture in Journalism: When Newsrooms Become the Story (Tuesday, May 25) Susie Banikarim, Former Head of Global Newsgathering & EVP, Vice NewsDanielle Belton, Editor-in-Chief, HuffPostGérard Biard, Editor-in-Chief, Charlie HebdoDaryl Cagle, Founder, Cagle Cartoons, Inc.Moderated by Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap (Top left clockwise): Susie Banikarim, Danielle Belton, Gérard Biard, Sharon Waxman and Daryl Cagle) Cancel Culture and Film: Separating Art from the Artist (Tuesday, Jun 1) Alonso Duralde, Chief Film Critic, TheWrapAnn Hornaday, Film Critic, Washington PostSoraya McDonald, Culture Critic, The UndefeatedMichael Phillips, Film Critic, Chicago Tribune Moderated by Stephen Galloway, Dean, Chapman University Film School (Top left clockwise): Alonso Duralde, Ann Hornaday, Soraya McDonald, Stephen Galloway and Michael Phillips) Cancel Culture in Comedy: How Far Is Too Far? (Tuesday, June 8) Maz Jobrani, Actor & Comedian (“Maz Jobrani: Pandemic Warrior”)Lala Milan, Actor & Comedian (“A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Claws,” “Boomerang”)Jim Norton, Stand-Up Comedian (“Degenerates,” “Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame”)Suni Reyes, Actress & Comedian (“Awkwafina is Nora from Queens,” “Billions,” “Broad City”)Matt Rife, Actor & Comedian (“Wild N’ Out,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Fresh Off the Boat”)Nell Scovell, Writer (“The Simpsons”); Author, “Just the Funny Parts”Moderated by Daniel Goldblatt, Assistant Managing Editor, TheWrap (Top left clockwise): Suni Reyes, Man Jobrani, Jim Norton, Lala Milan, Daniel Goldblatt, Nell Scovell and Matt Rife Coming Back From Being Cancelled: Is There a Way? (Tuesday, June 15) Joan Ball, Associate Professor of Marketing, St. John’s UniversityGabrielle Gambrell, Marketing & Communications Consultant + NYU Faculty Graduate Marketing and Communications ProfessorMatthew Hiltzik, President & CEO, Hiltzik StrategiesDax Holt, Host, “Hollywood Raw” PodcastModerated by Lawrence Yee, Deputy Editor, TheWrap (Top left clockwise): Joan Ball, Gabrielle Gambrell, Matthew Hiltzik, Lawrence Yes and Dax Holt About the Series The “Conversations About Cancel Culture” series addresses a new wave of pressure to be silent – or be silenced - that has spread rapidly from media to entertainment to politics. Is this a new form of censorship? Or a necessary corrective to entrenched privilege? That very title “Cancel Culture” is provocative and prone to controversy. And yet we feel it is important to have thoughtful and robust dialogue around this issue which encompasses both free speech and accountability, the rise of social media pressure groups and the real-life violence that has sometimes also ensued. The series will talk to journalists, comedians, film critics and academics among others to address this complex topic that is – just to confuse things – being hijacked for all manner of misinformation and political posturing. Left unexamined, “cancel culture’ threatens to undermine the free exchange of ideas. Debate, discussion and disagreement, and tolerance of those who hold different beliefs. About TheWrap The Wrap News Inc. is the leading digital-first news organization covering the business of entertainment and media via digital, print and live events. Launched in 2009 by award-winning journalist Sharon Waxman, Founder & CEO, TheWrap's independent voice, metabolism for breaking news and investigative stories makes TheWrap.com a key destination for producers, directors, studios & networks executives, agents, managers and talent. Our tentpole events help to galvanize the industry and connect us to a worldwide audience of attendees and influential decision-makers. For more information about Conversations on Cancel Culture, a multi-media series by TheWrap visit: thewrap.com/cancel-culture-series