Two killed when gunman opens fire in Safeway supermarket, Oregon police say

Two people were killed when a suspected gunman opened fire in an Oregon grocery store, police said. The suspected shooter was also killed.

Police responded to the Forum Shopping Center around 7:04 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, in Bend, police said in a news release.

A man came to the shopping center from a residential area nearby, moved through a Costco parking lot and fired rounds from an AR-15-style rifle, police said during a media briefing.

Then he went into a Safeway in northeast Bend, police said.

When he walked into the store, he shot one person, police said. They were taken to a hospital where they died, police said.

The suspected gunman continued into the store and fired his weapon, killing a second person, police said.

Police responded to the grocery store “still hearing shots.” They found the suspected shooter dead with a AR-15-style rifle and shotgun nearby, authorities said.

One other injury was reported, but it’s unclear what condition they are in, police said.

Officers did not fire their weapons, police said.

One man was inside the store with his four children when the accused gunman walked in, KTVZ reported.

“About 10 minutes later, we started heading to the front. Then we heard I don’t know how many shots out front — six or seven. I immediately turned to my children and said, ‘Run!’ People were screaming … it was a horrifying experience,” Josh Caba told the news outlet.

There was a report of another shooter, and of “shots fired” in another area, but police said they didn’t find evidence of either.

Authorities have not named the victims or the suspected shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bend is about 130 miles east of Eugene.

