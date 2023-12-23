Two killed in head-on collision

Dec. 22—Traffic was detoured for several hours Wednesday after a traffic accident four miles north of Elkhart killed two.

According to the preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, a 2022 Toyota Tacoma towing a trailer driven by Alfred Velma, 62 of Seagoville, was traveling south on U.S. 287, approaching a curve near CR 1435 when it began to sway, causing Velma to lose control and cross into the northbound lane, striking a 2018 Nissan Armada driving by Celsey Lively, 32 of Elkhart.

Velma and Lively were both pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas.

Traffic was detoured until around 11 a.m. Wednesday while emergency crews worked the scene and conducted the initial accident investigation.

This accident is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time.