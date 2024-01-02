Two killed in head-on collision on Ohio 146

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle traffic crash that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred at 3:39 p.m. Dec. 30 on Ohio 146.

The post said a Ford Explorer driven by Kyle Johnson, 35, of Zanesville, was traveling west while a Kia Sorento driven by Kevin Hutcheson, 52, of Nashport, was heading east. The Ford went left of center and struck the Kia head-on. The Kia slid off the right side of the roadway before coming to rest.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile inside the Ford suffered minor injuries.

Assisting on scene were Genesis Emergency Medical Services, Fall Township Emergency Medical Services, Fall Township Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Muskingum County Coroner's Office.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Two killed in Dec. 30 head-on collision on Ohio 146