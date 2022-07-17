Two killed hours apart early Sunday in separate Charlotte shootings, police say

Two people were fatally shot roughly two hours apart in separate Charlotte homicides early Sunday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon call in the 7200 block of East Independence Boulevard, CMPD said in a news release. At the scene, officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim later died at the hospital.

About two hours later, officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon call in the 900 block of McAlway Road, CMPD said. Inside an apartment, police found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Detectives are not searching for any outstanding suspects in this case.

The names of the victims have not yet been released in either case.

Anyone with information about either shooting should call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.