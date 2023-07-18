Two Dead After Incident at SCCA ProSolo Autocross in Washington

NWR SCCA Solo on Facebook

Two people were killed after a crash at a Sports Car Club of America Pro Solo autocross event in Washington on Sunday morning, race organizers said in a press release.

SCCA members Amber Dawn Jorgensen, 50, and Des Toups, 61, were killed following an incident where a vehicle involved in the competition continued on past the finish line, struck a person, and hit a structure, the SCCA said. It's unclear if either Jorgensen or Toups were driving the vehicle involved in the incident. The autocross was held at the Hampton Mills Old Lumber Yard in Randle, Washington. The rest of the event was canceled following the crash.



“It’s with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the passing of Amber and Des,” said SCCA President and CEO Mike Cobb in a press release. “These two were pillars of their local Solo communities.”

The SCCA described both Jorgensen and Toups as experienced autocrossers. Jorgensen, a four-year member of the SCCA, and Toups, a 20-year member of the SCCA and a regular at the Solo National Championships, where he competed 14 times and won two trophies.

Unlike a traditional Solo autocross run, Pro Solo events begin with a drag race start, with each competitor driving through a mirrored course. The first driver to get back to their respective start line is the winner. That’s very different from the staggered start, one-at-a-time layout of the more traditional AutoX event. For that reason, Pro Solo has garnered a strong fanbase of both drivers and spectators alike.

The Hampton Mills Old Lumber Yard, lovingly referred to as Packwood, is a staple of the Northwest Region-SCCA Solo calendar.

“As the SCCA community begins to process this tragic loss, we are focused on finding a way to provide grief counseling to those who need it,” Cobb said. “We’re sending our deepest condolences to the families, friends, competitors and fellow Region members who will surely feel the effects of this loss.”

You Might Also Like