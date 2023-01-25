Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany

Police and rescue services near Brokstedt station in Germany after Wednesday’s stabbing (AP)

Two people have been killed and at last five injured in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany.

Federal police in Schleswig-Holstein said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before the Hamburg-bound train arrived at Brokstedt station.

The suspect has been detained.

Police did not give any information on the suspect's identity and said his possible motives were under investigation.

Schleswig-Holstein state interior minister, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, said two people were killed and five were wounded in the attack, which happened at about 3 pm local time (2pm UK time) on Wednesday.

The suspect had self-inflicted injuries to his hands when was arrested, Bild reported.

Train services have been suspended in the area, DB said.

