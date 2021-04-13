Two killed in Lebanon shooting

Apr. 13—Three people are dead, including one Lebanon resident and her daughter, following a Monday morning shooting on Whispering Oaks Drive in the Stonebridge subdivision off Leeville Pike.

The suspect, Shaun Varsos, 36, of Nashville, fled the scene in a rented 2020 Nissan Pathfinder and was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot in Nashville.

Lebanon Police Department's Public Information Officer Sgt. P.J. Hardy confirmed the two victims to be Varsos' wife, Marie Varsos, 31, and his mother-in-law, Deborah Sisco, 60. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Using GPS from the rental vehicle, law enforcement tracked Varsos' movement into Davidson County. Tennessee Highway Patrol and Nashville Metro Police assisted in finding the vehicle on Harpeth Knoll Road in Bellevue, near where Varsos once lived with his wife. He was found dead in the driver's seat. Authorities said he had been injured in the shooting in Stonebridge, but it's not clear which of the victims shot him. Hardy said Varsos used a shotgun to kill Marie Varsos and her mother.

A lengthy post on Varsos' Facebook page, apparently written by him and described as his "dying declaration," indicates he may have been suicidal. In it, he talks about the divorce and lists his grievances against his wife.

"I'm so sorry I failed so many of you," the post reads near its end. "My mom has my suicide note if you care (she didn't know this was coming, no one did, but she will know by now)."

Hardy said that multiple calls were made to 911 beginning about 7:30 a.m. from the Stonebridge residence. Hardy said that the 911 dispatcher could hear what sounded like gunshots. Hardy also said that the suspect was shot by one of the victims before fleeing the scene.

Neighbors in Stonebridge were alerted to the threat by Lebanon Police who instructed residents of the subdivision to remain inside their homes under a locked-in order.

"Once we confirmed he was out of the area, the locked-in order was lifted," Hardy said.

During a Facebook update on the situation, Hardy described the escalating tensions in the relationship as, "a domestic issue that had been brewing."

According to an affidavit from the Davidson Criminal Court Clerk's Office, Varsos had been charged in March with false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to an incident at the Varsos' house in Nashville.

In the affidavit, Marie Varsos said came to the house on Beech Bend Drive to collect some belongings because she was staying with her mother. At first, Shaun Varsos refused to let her in. An argument ensued and Marie Varsos said she was strangled by Shaun Varsos until she passed out. She regained consciousness and soon after Shaun Varsos picked up a gun and threatened to kill her and himself, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also said that Marie Varsos had "visible marks on her neck consistent with strangulation."