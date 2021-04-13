Two killed in Lebanon shooting

Chandler Inions, The Lebanon Democrat, Tenn.
·3 min read

Apr. 13—Three people are dead, including one Lebanon resident and her daughter, following a Monday morning shooting on Whispering Oaks Drive in the Stonebridge subdivision off Leeville Pike.

The suspect, Shaun Varsos, 36, of Nashville, fled the scene in a rented 2020 Nissan Pathfinder and was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot in Nashville.

Lebanon Police Department's Public Information Officer Sgt. P.J. Hardy confirmed the two victims to be Varsos' wife, Marie Varsos, 31, and his mother-in-law, Deborah Sisco, 60. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Using GPS from the rental vehicle, law enforcement tracked Varsos' movement into Davidson County. Tennessee Highway Patrol and Nashville Metro Police assisted in finding the vehicle on Harpeth Knoll Road in Bellevue, near where Varsos once lived with his wife. He was found dead in the driver's seat. Authorities said he had been injured in the shooting in Stonebridge, but it's not clear which of the victims shot him. Hardy said Varsos used a shotgun to kill Marie Varsos and her mother.

A lengthy post on Varsos' Facebook page, apparently written by him and described as his "dying declaration," indicates he may have been suicidal. In it, he talks about the divorce and lists his grievances against his wife.

"I'm so sorry I failed so many of you," the post reads near its end. "My mom has my suicide note if you care (she didn't know this was coming, no one did, but she will know by now)."

Hardy said that multiple calls were made to 911 beginning about 7:30 a.m. from the Stonebridge residence. Hardy said that the 911 dispatcher could hear what sounded like gunshots. Hardy also said that the suspect was shot by one of the victims before fleeing the scene.

Neighbors in Stonebridge were alerted to the threat by Lebanon Police who instructed residents of the subdivision to remain inside their homes under a locked-in order.

"Once we confirmed he was out of the area, the locked-in order was lifted," Hardy said.

During a Facebook update on the situation, Hardy described the escalating tensions in the relationship as, "a domestic issue that had been brewing."

According to an affidavit from the Davidson Criminal Court Clerk's Office, Varsos had been charged in March with false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to an incident at the Varsos' house in Nashville.

In the affidavit, Marie Varsos said came to the house on Beech Bend Drive to collect some belongings because she was staying with her mother. At first, Shaun Varsos refused to let her in. An argument ensued and Marie Varsos said she was strangled by Shaun Varsos until she passed out. She regained consciousness and soon after Shaun Varsos picked up a gun and threatened to kill her and himself, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also said that Marie Varsos had "visible marks on her neck consistent with strangulation."

Recommended Stories

  • TV anchor can’t keep up with Knoxville shootings in ‘insane’ viral video

    ‘Oh this is live, so they are still, um, this … ahh, gotcha, ok. It’s, I forgot about the other shooting’

  • Sweden's COVID infections among highest in Europe, with 'no sign of decrease'

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The rate of new COVID-19 infections in Sweden has jumped to the second-highest in Europe after land-locked San Marino, data showed on Tuesday, as the Scandinavian country which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic faced a third wave of cases. The number of patients treated at Swedish intensive care units has now risen past the peak of the second wave around the turn of the year. Sweden had 625 daily new cases per million inhabitants in a rolling seven-day average, statistics from OurWorldInData showed on Tuesday, second only to San Marino, a small nation that is surrounded by Italy.

  • Police chief and officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright resign

    Kim Potter, identified as the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a weekend traffic stop near Minneapolis, resigned from her position "effectively immediately," Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said in a statement Tuesday.What's new: Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon also submitted his resignation letter on Tuesday, Elliott said at a press conference. Elliot also called on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to turn the case over to Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is currently prosecuting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Background: Potter had been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years, per the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minn.Police said Monday that Potter had inadvertently pulled out her gun instead of a Taser during the traffic stop. She was placed on administrative leave on Monday.The Hennepin County medical examiner said Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an independent investigation of the incident.The big picture: Wright's killing, just 10 miles from where George Floyd died a year ago, has sparked Black Lives Matter protests and new calls for police reform. A judge denied a request by Chauvin's lawyers on Monday to sequester the jury in his murder trial due to the civil unrest surrounding Wright's death.Go deeper: Fallout over Daunte Wright shooting continuesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright was training new recruit at time of shooting

    48-year-old officer is 26-year veteran of the force, having got police license in 1995 aged 22

  • First Person: DeMar DeRozan on Kobe's 60-point game, It was like an 'Avengers' movie

    NBA All-Star and Kobe Bryant fan DeMar DeRozan, who hails from the Southland, remembers the monumental night the Lakers legend played his final game.

  • China's March exports rise 30.6% as global demand revives

    China’s exports rose 30.6% over a year ago in March as global consumer demand strengthened and traders watched for signs of what President Joe Biden might do about reviving tariff war talks with Beijing. China's exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of its economy while some other governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade. “While global shipping delays pose a near-term challenge, the strong global economic recovery that we expect this year should support China’s export outlook.”

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • Johnson & Johnson vaccine news – live: Biden says ‘there’s enough’ Covid shots amid pause over blood clots

    Follow the latest updates live

  • Everything we know about six cases that paused the Johnson & Johnson rollout

    Decision comes ‘out of an abundance of caution’, the Food and Drug Administration says

  • Daunte Wright news – latest: Officer and police chief quit as family make emotional plea for justice

    Follow live updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Biden administration revives Obama-era housing discrimination policies cut by Trump

    Former president ‘set us back years in the push for fair housing and inclusive communities’ as White House urged to address systemic racism with sweeping infrastructure package

  • Transforming Viola Davis into Ma Rainey meant staying away from 'pretty'

    The 'Ma Rainey' hair and makeup team had strict instructions to bring the messy, the sweaty -- and the horse hair.

  • Sir Anthony Hopkins becomes oldest recipient of best actor Bafta

    Sir Anthony Hopkins became the oldest recipient of the best actor Bafta on Sunday night, but gave the ceremony a miss because he did not think he would win. The 83-year-old had been invited to attend the event via Zoom, along with all the other nominees, but was notable by his absence. Instead, he was painting in his hotel room in Wales, where he had just arrived for a holiday. His family informed him of his win, for his performance as a dementia patient in The Father. “I heard this cheer next door. I thought, ‘What’s happening? Are they watching a football match?’” Sir Anthony said. He then received a message of congratulations from the film’s director, Florian Zeller. He had equipped Zeller with a short note to read out in the event of his win.

  • Missouri sues Biden for lifting ‘remain in Mexico’ restriction on asylum seekers

    Missouri is 900 miles from the Mexican border, but Schmitt is joining a court challenge to Biden’s asylum policy.

  • Ingram, Williamson help Pelicans hold off Kings 117-110

    Brandon Ingram scored 34 points, Zion Williamson added 30 and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a furious Sacramento Kings comeback bid for a 117-110 victory on Monday night. Steven Adams had 16 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe scored 13 points for the Pelicans, who had their 26-point, second-quarter lead trimmed to four in the final minute. De'Aaron Fox, who scored 43 points for the Kings, attempted a 3 that could have made it a one-point game with 14 seconds left.

  • Shohei Ohtani, Alex Cobb catapult Angels to win over Royals

    The Angels beat the Royals 10-3 on Monday in Kansas City.

  • U.S. urges pause in use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over 'extremely rare' blood clot concerns

    U.S. officials called for a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after serious blood clots were reported in six recipients.

  • OnPolitics: The battle for the GOP's soul

    The GOP continues to struggle to maintain party unity after former President Donald Trump's election loss.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but supply shortages have appeared in some areas.