Two killed in Neptune shooting, police say

NEPTUNE – A shooting in Neptune Wednesday night resulted in a double homicide, Neptune Township Police Captain Michael McGhee said.

Preliminary reports said two victims were involved in a shooting on Washington Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has not yet released details about the incident.

This is the second shooting to occur in Neptune Township in the past month. On December 29, police found a victim sitting in a car at the intersection of Milton Avenue and Drummond Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was brought to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. Check with app.com for updates.

