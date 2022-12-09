Two killed in Northeast Side shooting

Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
·1 min read
Police canvassed the property in the 100 block of N. Marland on the Northeast Side where two were fatally shot.
Two men were shot and killed on the Northeast side Thursday evening in a shooting police said may have involved a third party.

Columbus police responded around 6:40 p.m. to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North, on the Northeast Side, on a report of a shooting, Deputy Chief Smith Weir said.

When officers arrived, a 37-year-old was pronounced dead inside a house and a 45-year-old man was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where he was died.

The man who died at the scene has not yet been identified, pending notification of their family.

The man who died at Riverside was identified as 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell, of Grove City.

Weir said it appeared like a third party may have been involved and police will likely be looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Two killed in Northeast Side shooting

