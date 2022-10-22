Two killed, officer wounded in Ferry County shooting; all three suspects in custody

Oct. 22—KELLER, Wash. — Two people were killed and a Colville Tribal police officer was shot Thursday during a crime spree in Ferry County.

All three suspects have been arrested, according to tribal police.

Authorities have released few details on what led to the shooting.

The Colville Tribal Police Department found two people dead after being called to the shooting in Keller, according to a news release from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

An officer came across a vehicle that had been spotted leaving the scene and was shot in the arm. The officer was transported to the hospital and "is doing well," according to the news release.

Only two of the three suspects, Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt, have been identified. The Tribes said on Facebook just after 11:15 a.m. that two suspects were in custody. They announced around 6 p.m. that Colville Tribal Police apprehended the third suspect, Pinkham in Elmer City.

Nespelem-area residents were warned to stay inside Thursday evening amid reports of an "active shooter" in the area, the Colville Tribe's Emergency Services posted on Facebook.

Video Quest, a convenience store in Nespelem, was one of few businesses open in Nespelem or Keller on Friday. The owner, D'Arcy Tatshamo, said he closed early on Thursday night when he heard the shelter-in-place alert.

He said business was quiet on Friday as police searched for Pinkham.

Neighbors said the shooting occurred at 303 Mountain Ridge Homes Road in Keller.

Amy King, who lives next door to the house, said she was asleep when the shooting happened because she works a night shift. She said police were still at the house at 10 a.m. Friday.

There are many dilapidated vehicles on the property. King said the house constantly has people coming and going, and perhaps 20 people seem to live in the house, the vehicles and campers on the property.

It took more than 15 hours for officials to confirm any details of what led to the shelter-in-place order.

Sgt. Greg Riddell, public information officer for Washington State Patrol, confirmed late Friday morning that WSP responded with two detectives shortly after 5 p.m. to assist with a shooting in Keller that resulted in two deceased victims.

Christian Parker, supervisory senior resident agent in the FBI's Spokane office, confirmed Friday morning that the FBI was "assisting their tribal partners."

Multiple school districts canceled classes Friday as a result of the incident.

Reporters Kip Hill and Garrett Cabeza contributed to this report.

James Hanlon's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper's managing editor.