Two killed, one critically injured in shooting outside Northeast Side bar

A man and a woman were killed and a third person was critically injured in a shooting outside a Northeast Side bar early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot outside a strip mall where the Cheers Too bar is located, on the 6000 block of Cleveland Avenue on the city's Northeast Side.

Officers who responded to the scene found multiple people shot in the parking lot outside the strip mall.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police have questioned a number of witnesses and one person is reportedly in custody; however, it was unclear if they were in custody to be questioned or as a potential suspect in the shooting.

The strip mall is also home to Crazee Mule Pub and Grill, where a deadly shooting occurred on Jan. 23. In that shooting, 51-year-old Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez was killed following an argument inside the bar.

A suspect in that case, 25-year-old Armando Flores, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with Gonzalez's death.

