Two killed and one injured by gun violence over 48 hours in Dayton

Gunshots have claimed the lives of two Dayton men and injured one woman in three separate incidents since July 6.

Justin Brown, 21, was killed in a shooting at the 1700 block of West Riverview Ave at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday. The Coroner’s Office reported that Brown had died at the scene of the shooting.

Devin Bennett, 18, was injured by gunfire in the area of Gant and Republic Drives in Harrison Twp. Thursday morning. Medical personnel transported Bennett from inside an apartment to Kettering Health Dayton where he later died.

Both killers remain unidentified.

An unidentified female was shot during an altercation at the 4300 block of West Third Street Thursday night. A friend of the victim alerted authorities of the shooting and drove the wounded female to Miami Valley Hospital.

The shooter is currently in jail under accusations of aggravated assault.

An ice cream truck driver was also shot Thursday at the 3600 block of Evansville Avenue. The driver reportedly drove himself home for help and remains in an unknown condition at Kettering Dayton Health.

Darrell Bailey, Harrison Twp. Resident, is indignant about the recent streak of violence.

“I live here in Harrison Township - don’t think I’m not worried about it, because I am and I have grandkids,” Bailey said. “When is it going to stop, or is it going to stop?”

Deputies in Harrison, Jefferson, and Washington Twp. are reporting an increased volume of shooting-related calls into dispatch for 2022. The average for 2021 in the past 10 months was 26, but that number jumped to 30 reported shootings in the first six months of 2022.























