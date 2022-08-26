Two killed, others injured in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter for men

Two people were killed and several more were injured during a shooting inside a Kentucky homeless shelter for men, police said.

Gunfire erupted inside the the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson City on Thursday around 7:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department. Fifteen residents were inside the facility at the time, most of whom were safely evacuated.

Two victims were found dead inside the building while another two were rushed to the hospital, WHET reported. Their names have not been released.

The suspected gunman, who has since been identified by police as Kenneth Gibbs, was taken into a custody a few hours later, just before 10 p.m. He was armed at the time, Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney told the Courier & Press.

Gibbs was reportedly a resident at Harbor House, but no further details have been provided.

McKinney said several witnesses on the scene identified him as the shooter.

According to its Facebook page, Harbor House is “a safe harbor for men in need. Harbor House is a Christian-based organization dedicated to bringing men up in the community, by promoting a God-based foundation.”