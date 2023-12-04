Two killed over weekend in separate collisions in Adelanto and Lucerne Valley.

Two people were killed during separate collisions over the weekend in Adelanto and the other in Lucerne Valley.

Around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 247, just west of Bessemer Mine Road in Lucerne Valley

The San Bernardino County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

CHP officers said they found an upright silver Ford Fusion and semi-truck with an empty 53-foot trailer off the right-hand shoulder of the highway.

It appeared the Ford rolled over during the collision. Debris was also found scattered across the roadway, CHP reported.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene, according to officers. The coroner has not released the identity of the person killed in the collision.

The details of the crash are under investigation by the CHP.

Adelanto

At 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, a man walking along Highway 395 was fatally struck by a semi-truck.

San Bernardino County firefighters responded to the scene and discovered the man had died. The semi-truck driver remained at the scene and wasn't injured in the collision, officers said.

A portion of the highway was closed during the investigation.

The sheriff’s coroner has not released the identity of the person killed in the collision.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

