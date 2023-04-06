An adult and a child were killed in a house fire in Rocky Top on Wednesday evening.

An Anderson County Emergency Medical Service ambulance and Rocky Top fire engine outside the Rocky Top Fire Department.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working alongside the Anderson County Sheriff's Department in investigating the fire, according to TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart. She said the Sheriff's Department asked for assistance from the TBI fire investigators.

The fire happened in a home in the 100 block of Ponderosa Lane in Rocky Top, which was previously called Lake City. The adult and juvenile were found dead inside the home,. Ponderosa Lane is a backroad located behind the KFC/Taco Bell fast food restaurant.

The investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Two killed in Rocky Top house fire