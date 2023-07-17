Two Killed in What Russian Officials Say Was Attack on Crimea Bridge

At least two people were killed in what Russian officials described as an attack on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia on Monday, July 17.

Footage posted to Telegram by Russia’s Zvezda News shows damage to a portion of the bridge.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the parents of a young girl were killed while traveling in a car. The girl was injured in the incident, described by Gladkov as an “emergency”.

Vladimir Andreyevich, chair of the Crimean parliament, blamed Ukraine, describing the blast as a “terrorist attack.”

The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine’s Kherson region also said Kyiv was responsible.

Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported a spokeswoman for the Security and Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine as saying Russia may have carried out the explosion. But the outlet also reported an unnamed security source as saying the incident was a drone attack carried out by Ukrainian forces. Credit: Zvezda News via Storyful