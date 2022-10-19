Two killed in separate Fayetteville shootings Tuesday night

Tuesday proved to be a deadly night for Fayetteville when two men were killed in separate shootings in the city, according to police.

The first shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue, off Murchison Road between Rosewood and Normal avenues, a Fayetteville Police Department news release said. There, police found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the release. His name was not released.

The second shooting came 90 minutes later. Officers were called to the area of the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center shortly after 11 p.m. after someone opened fire on a vehicle as it drove on South Raeford Road, police said.

"The vehicle was struck numerous times by gunfire and the driver ran off the road and down the embankment," the release said.

A passenger inside the car had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release. His name was not released.

The vehicle that had been hit by gunfire struck another car before going off the road, but the driver of the second vehicle was not injured and was not involved in the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information on the Slater Avenue shooting is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978. Anyone with information on the South Raeford Road shooting is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at 910-729-2525. Anyone with information on either shooting can also contact Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville shootings kill two in separate incidents Tuesday